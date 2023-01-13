Head to Head Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) vs. Its Rivals

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$39.47 million -0.21 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors $767.19 million $146.84 million -2.00

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors 873 3831 10687 159 2.65

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.34% -104.07% -37.03%

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics peers beat Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.