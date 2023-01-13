HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

