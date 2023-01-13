HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

