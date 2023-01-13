HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $571.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 571 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 570.10 ($6.95), with a volume of 1641980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564.10 ($6.87).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.50) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.20) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.38) price target on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682 ($8.31).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 505.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.11. The company has a market cap of £117.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,212.08.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($233,576.69).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

