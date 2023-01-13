Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51.

Insider Activity

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$393.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.