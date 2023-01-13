IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Activity at IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.