IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
