ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.40-$13.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $222.66 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $289.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

