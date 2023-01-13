IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,979 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.