IFG Advisory LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $88.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

