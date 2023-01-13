IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

