IFG Advisory LLC Sells 188 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

