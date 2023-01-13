IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

