IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.30.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $503,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

