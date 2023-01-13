Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Impinj worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $120.13 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,613 shares of company stock worth $58,339,077 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

