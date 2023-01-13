Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,035 ($12.61) to GBX 1,085 ($13.22) in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Price Performance

Inchcape stock opened at 10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 10.00. Inchcape has a 52 week low of 8.66 and a 52 week high of 10.00.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.