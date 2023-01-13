Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.45 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

