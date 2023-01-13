Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

