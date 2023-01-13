Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 12-Month High at $647.60

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 647.60 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 646.40 ($7.88), with a volume of 143382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643.40 ($7.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 725 ($8.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.83) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 700 ($8.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4,313.33.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

