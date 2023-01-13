Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

