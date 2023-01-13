Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of INOD stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
