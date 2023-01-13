InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) PT Raised to €12.02 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.60 ($12.47) to €12.02 ($12.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

InPost Trading Down 2.4 %

InPost stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

