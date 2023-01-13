Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 560.02 and a quick ratio of 560.02.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.