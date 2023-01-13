Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $804,692.07 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

