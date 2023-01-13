Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 597 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $396.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $582.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.82.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

