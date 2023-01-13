Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$354,487.50 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.81 and a 52-week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

PXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

