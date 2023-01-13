Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $349.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after purchasing an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.10.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

