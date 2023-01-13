Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

