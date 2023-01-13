International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,726,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $216.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $294.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42.

