International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
FAAR opened at $29.75 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.