International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

FAAR opened at $29.75 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

