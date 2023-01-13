International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

