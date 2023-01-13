International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after buying an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5 %

FE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.