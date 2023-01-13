International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after buying an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.