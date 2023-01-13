International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 18,535 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

