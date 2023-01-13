International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 295,352 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4,567.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,352 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.51.

