International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

