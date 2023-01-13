International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,481 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

