International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $107.47.

