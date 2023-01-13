International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.