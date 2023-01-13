International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

