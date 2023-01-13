International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

