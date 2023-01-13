International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 105.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $328.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.51.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

