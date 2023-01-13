International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.