International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.