International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

