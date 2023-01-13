International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

