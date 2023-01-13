International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in American Water Works by 23.1% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 40,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 64.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

