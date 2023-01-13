International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.