International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $98.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.