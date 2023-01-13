International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

