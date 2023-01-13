International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 122.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 511,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 31.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 330,932 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

