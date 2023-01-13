International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $123.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

